I have a popup window that uses php to to grab data and display it, which works in a regular window. I did some reading and maybe it has to do with how the popup windows use cache. Anyway I can’t get this to work like it will in regular windows:

> <script> > $("#chatarea").load("blogger.php"); > </script>

I need my popup to continuously reload, (but not the entire window) so that php can grab the data from my database.