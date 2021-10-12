Reliably forcing https, my attempts not working

Server Config
I need two things to happen, one if in the root directory, forward to /forum. Second, if non secure, forward to https. It’s forwarding to forum but only seems to force https if I visit the web root. If I enter http://site.com/forum, it won’t force https in that instance. Here’s my latest attempt:

RewriteEngine On
RewriteRule ^$ /forum [R=301,L,QSD]

RewriteCond %{HTTPS} !=on
RewriteRule ^(.*)$ https://%{HTTP_HOST}%{REQUEST_URI} [L,R=301,NE]
Header always set Content-Security-Policy "upgrade-insecure-requests;"

# php -- BEGIN cPanel-generated handler, do not edit
# Set the “ea-php74” package as the default “PHP” programming language.
<IfModule mime_module>
  AddHandler application/x-httpd-ea-php74 .php .php7 .phtml
</IfModule>
# php -- END cPanel-generated handler, do not edit
Code looks good. Should work as is.

Maybe your browser is caching previous attempts? They can be a real pain with caching redirects.

I usually revert to using curl on the command line for these things, as it doesn’t cache 301 responses.

eg

curl -I http://site.com/forum

If that returns a redirect you’ll see something like

HTTP/1.1 301 Found
Location: https://www.site.com/forum
... etc, more headers here ...

The -I in the curl command means you only want to see the headers. That’s enough to debug this issue.

