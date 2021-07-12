Reliably forcing https, my attempts not working

Code looks good. Should work as is.

Maybe your browser is caching previous attempts? They can be a real pain with caching redirects.

I usually revert to using curl on the command line for these things, as it doesn’t cache 301 responses.

eg

curl -I http://site.com/forum

If that returns a redirect you’ll see something like

HTTP/1.1 301 Found Location: https://www.site.com/forum ... etc, more headers here ...