I have the following JSFiddle where I am able to restrict the validation to numbers, characters, no spaces and underscores using this : regexp: /^[A-Za-z0-9_]+$/ .

However, I want to start it using letter only and not with number or special character or anything else. I tried this: regexp: /^[a-zA-Z]+[A-Za-z0-9_]+$/, but it doesn’t work.

What am I doing wrong here?