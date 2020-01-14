Registrar not replying

I had a domain booked with Gusite(+ its associated Partner). It was to be renewed, but due to CC failure it could not, later I added a new credit card after 3 days and processed payments, but GSUITE says that domain got expired 3 days back and you have to contact the registrar. Gsuite has refunded the money. I am contacting the registrar since then, but no reply. Registrar is a giant in domain booking. Any way can we take any action like going to Icann?

The domain is still in registrars custody and is 10 years old registration.