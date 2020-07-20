Regex with and without pipe

What’s the difference between
[1][1|3|4] and
[1][134]? I tried them both but they seem to have the same functionality.
[1|3|4] allows for
| in the string,
[134] does not.
So
[1|3|4] would match
13|13|41 whereas
[134] would not.
There are lots of online regex testers where you can play with this kind of stuff btw, like https://regex101.com/.
A great source for learning regex is https://www.regular-expressions.info/
(not… quite?)
[1][1|3|4] whole-matches these four strings:
11
13
14
1|
Because neither of the character classes have a count modifier (
*,
+,
?,
{number[,[number]]}) on them, thus for the pattern to whole-match, there must be exactly 1 of each.
[1][134] would only match the first three.
Partial Match (the “a match was found” test) would match any string with those things in it -
"abscdo13||||||||||" would satisfy a searching match for either pattern, because it contains the pattern
13.
A whole-string match with a count modifier (
^[134]+$) would fail to match
13|13|41 whereas
^[1|3|4]+$ would, which i think is what you were trying for?
I was, I missed that there were no quantifiers, so yes, everything you said is true and what I said was not
It’s also worth pointing out that this entire discussion is completely dependant on the pipe in question being inside a character class - outside of that, it would have entirely different meaning/effect.