I have got the following regex

^[a-z-A-Z]{4}[0-9]{2}|^[a-z-A-Z]{2}[0-9]{4}$

This allows things like YJ1313 or JDTZ11. What I am looking for is to update this regex to allow multi values separated by coma, say YJ1313,JDTZ11,XX1111,AABB88,YY1111,RRTT11