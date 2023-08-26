Regex for non word between letters and numbers

For a file names that were changed, I need regex to find all possibilities of the letters and numbers with any number of special characters between them. It is not consistent. The non word characters pop up any where in the string. For example, a file name like this:

180802_#[-_-]Myron-Dan_-_Truck#Lift.mp4

Got renamed to

180802MyronDanTruckLift.mp4

To find the files in my database, I need to use Regex which finds the text no matter what special characters are there. This works:

1(.*)8(.*)0(.*)8(.*)0(.*)2(.*)M(.*)y(.*)r(.*)o(.*)n(.*)D(.*)a(.*)n(.*)T(.*)r(.*)u(.*)c(.*)k(.*)L(.*)e(.*)t(.*)t(.*)e(.*)r(.*)

However, I know this is ridiculous and there has to be a better way. Could someone please suggest a better way to do this with Regex? Thanks