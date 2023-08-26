Regex for non word between letters and numbers

For a file names that were changed, I need regex to find all possibilities of the letters and numbers with any number of special characters between them. It is not consistent. The non word characters pop up any where in the string. For example, a file name like this:
180802_#[-_-]Myron-Dan_-_Truck#Lift.mp4
Got renamed to
180802MyronDanTruckLift.mp4
To find the files in my database, I need to use Regex which finds the text no matter what special characters are there. This works:
1(.*)8(.*)0(.*)8(.*)0(.*)2(.*)M(.*)y(.*)r(.*)o(.*)n(.*)D(.*)a(.*)n(.*)T(.*)r(.*)u(.*)c(.*)k(.*)L(.*)e(.*)t(.*)t(.*)e(.*)r(.*)
However, I know this is ridiculous and there has to be a better way. Could someone please suggest a better way to do this with Regex? Thanks
For a file names that were changed, I need regex to find all possibilities of the letters and numbers with any number of special characters between them. It is not consistent. The non word characters pop up any where in the string. For example, a file name like this:
Oh I think it is important to add we create the current Regex string with a loop. Not essential but we do understand enough JavaScript to do that. Thanks