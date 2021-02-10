Regarding for Javascript Libraries

Hello All, I am new in this community and I want to know which library is best to use for easily create web pages using UI components? I am confused between the dojo and google polymer. Can anyone suggest me?
Jquery is the best javascript library.
10-15 years ago jQuery was up there, but not these days.
I have a quite negative meaning of Dojo. If you mean “fat” frontend, then I think Angular the best. If just a client side application - probably JQuery.
Thanks for giving useful information. I have checked this on google for javascript libraries.