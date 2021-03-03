Refused to apply style from '<URL>' because its MIME type ('text/html') is not a supported stylesheet MIME type, and strict MIME checking is enabled

Hello,
I have a WordPress website and the first page of it not load properly and messed up. I examined the browser console and it show me some errors as below:
I never modified any file or…Why did this happen and how can I solve it?
Can it because of below Apache configuration:
LoadModule deflate_module modules/mod_deflate.so
AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE text/plain
AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE text/html
AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE text/xml
AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE text/css
AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/xml
AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/xhtml+xml
AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/rss+xml
AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/javascript
AddOutputFilterByType DEFLATE application/x-javascript
<FilesMatch "\.(ico|pdf|flv|jpg|jpeg|png|gif|js|css|swf)$">
Header set Cache-Control "max-age=63072000, public"
</FilesMatch>
Thank you.