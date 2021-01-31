Refresh a calendar content on a webpage

Hello everyone,
I am using a webpage as a client, and i am looking for a program to refresh just a part of the page not the whole page. This part consist on a calendar.
I have tried the code below:
('#caldiv').fadeOut('slow').load('/Global-Appointment/Scripts/fullcalendar.js.php').fadeIn("slow");
(1000);(’#caldiv’).fadeOut(‘slow’).load(’/Global-Appointment/Scripts/fullcalendar.js.php’).fadeIn(“slow”);
(1000);
The script above refresh the calendar table only every 1 seconde without bringing contents.
I would like to refresh a calendar with data (content) in a real time.
Any suggestion?
Thanks.