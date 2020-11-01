Refresh a calendar content on a webpage

JavaScript
#1

Hello everyone,
I am using a webpage as a client, and i am looking for a program to refresh just a part of the page not the whole page. This part consist on a calendar.
I have tried the code below:

('#caldiv').fadeOut('slow').load('/Global-Appointment/Scripts/fullcalendar.js.php').fadeIn("slow"); (1000);(’#caldiv’).fadeOut(‘slow’).load(’/Global-Appointment/Scripts/fullcalendar.js.php’).fadeIn(“slow”);
(1000);

The script above refresh the calendar table only every 1 seconde without bringing contents.

I would like to refresh a calendar with data (content) in a real time.

Any suggestion?
Thanks.

#2

I would use jquery and Ajax. See this sample: https://www.freecodecamp.org/news/jquery-ajax-post-method/

#3

Hello, It might be a good idea but I do not know how to use it.

#4

And neither did I know how to use it before having my first got at it. The sample I pointed to in my previous post gives a good overview on how it works.

