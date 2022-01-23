Hi,

Following is my code,

var assert = require('assert'); const path = require("path"); const fs = require("fs"); //const F5 = artifacts.require("F5") //const ST5= artifacts.require("ST5") module.exports = async function(callback) { try { var ctr =0; const keyWordStr = []; const files = new Array("A1.sol"); const keyWords = new Array("string1", "string2", "string3","string4", "string5", "string6", "string7"); const str = 0; for (let i = 0; i < files.length; i++) { const contractPath = path.resolve('/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/','contracts',files[i]); console.log(file[0]); const contractCode2 = fs.readFileSync(contractPath, "utf8"); let lines = contractCode2.split(/\r

|

/); for(var line = 0; line < lines.length-1; line++){ keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] >= 0) ? lines[line] : false); ctr++; console.log("ctr=" + ctr+ "line =" + line + " --> "+ keyWordStr[ctr]); }//for (var...) }//for(let..) }//try catch(error) { console.log(error) } callback() }

I am getting the following error message:

$ truffle exec tool4.js

Using network ‘development’. ReferenceError: file is not defined

at module.exports (/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/tool4.js:16:21)

at Object.exec (/home/zulfi/.nvm/versions/node/v10.23.3/lib/node_modules/truffle/build/webpack:/packages/require/require.js:127:1)

at Promise (internal/util.js:274:30)

at new Promise ()

at bound exec (internal/util.js:273:12)

at Object.run (/home/zulfi/.nvm/versions/node/v10.23.3/lib/node_modules/truffle/build/webpack:/packages/core/lib/commands/exec.js:80:1)

at process._tickCallback (internal/process/next_tick.js:68:7)

Line#16 is: console.log(file[0]);

In the above line, I want to print the name of file, please guide me how to correct this line:

$ ls /home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/contracts

A1.sol A2.sol A3.sol Migrations.sol tx_origin1.sol

Thus, I want to print “A1.sol” using the command: console.log. Somebody please guide me how to achieve this.

Zulfi.