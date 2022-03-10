Refer to other part of an array in that same array or get ID/label in row/tuple iteration?

I’ve used https://www.fwait.com/how-to-create-table-from-an-array-of-objects-in-javascript/ as a basis for my code, which an interactive version is at https://jsfiddle.net/p0cxgfzt/ , and ended up working row by row (tuple by tuple). I’ve taken a few days break and I’m now wondering if there was a way do do like that original code which did an iteration of column (field).

To end up working the row “manually” I did like this

tableContent.forEach(tuple => {

let row = document.createElement(‘tr’); let cell = document.createElement(‘td’);

let textNode = document.createTextNode(tuple.target);

cell.appendChild(textNode);

row.appendChild(cell);

let cell2 = document.createElement(‘td’);

let textNode2 = document.createTextNode(tuple.lower);

cell2.appendChild(textNode2);

row.appendChild(cell2);

let cell3 = document.createElement(‘td’);

[…]

[cell iteration attempt 1] I’ve started by using the base code and trying to get the ID or label or whatever the array column is, which in the original the 1st 2 are name & age and in mine target & lower and I couldn’t manage to do so but if I did it would have been something like

Object.values(tuple).forEach(data => {

[…]

if (data.ID == “lower”) { let cell2 = […] }

so sometimes it would have worked exactly like the base code and others it would have inserted a 2nd cell (along with the current cell).

[cell iteration attempt 2] Today I tried something else, and it failed but it would have been perfect if it worked, I tried

{ target: -2, lower: -2.49, Math.round(lower), […] }

which with the previous paragraph [cell iteration attempt 1], the condition if (data.ID == “lower”) would have inserted for 2nd cell content Math.round(tuple.lower).

Is there a way to have either of the 2 previous paragraph potential solutions work [since I had to add EoLs to make the codeblocks work properly, those paragraphs now doesn’t look like ones so I labeled each as: cell iteration attempt #] ? I’m especially interested in the 2nd (right above) ?

Thank you kindly