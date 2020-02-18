Refactoring my CSS

But the particulars can be the deciding factor for finding the best way to style it.
Here again, if you have semantic HTML you might find yourself being able to target certain tags without even needing an ID or Class name on it.
I don’t know what your HTML elements knowledge is but make sure you are aware of all the elements that are at your disposal. Review the list here at MDN… HTML elements reference
Now let’s take this example you posted above…
.important{font-weight: bold;}
Stay away from naming anything as important. Why? Because that is a reserved CSS value that should rarely ever be needed. You have it shown as the property rather than the value but just get rid of that to avoid any confusion.
So you were calling a span tag with bold font important. Well we already have an HTML inline text tag for that. It would be the <em> tag for ‘emphasis’ or the <b> tag for ‘Bring Attention To’ according to HTML5. It was formerly just known as the ‘bold’ tag. No classes needed just target that element where it is in your HTML. If the parent has a class name on it and that tag needs to be styled accordingly then target it from the parent’s class name.
Now keep in mind you have a wide range of pseudo-classes at your disposal as well. Get familiar with using :nth-child() also.
Those are just some ways to style elements without having to place an ID or Class on everything. It takes time to learn but you will soon be able to recognize which direction gives you the path of least resistance.
If your CSS selector is a descendant chain of 3 or 4 IDs’ to style one piece of text then something is wrong.
Well let’s use that as a starting point for finding the most semantic way to write that HTML.
Please post the HTML you are currently using for this, then let’s see if we can streamline it.
So it sounds like all of them will at least have a “Product Image” and “Product Details”.
Your author and publish date may very well be a case for another <figcaption> and the <time> element.
Take note of the figure examples on MDN where an author is referenced after the <cite> tag in the figcaption of a poem.
<figcaption>
<cite>Venus and Adonis</cite>,
by William Shakespeare
</figcaption>
W3C also allows an author to be credited in the <cite> tag, but the WHATWG oppose that. So at this point it might be best to avoid it.
It’s worth noting that the W3C specification says that a reference to a creative work, as included within a <cite> element, may include the name of the work’s author. However, the WHATWG specification for <cite> says the opposite: that a person’s name must never be included, under any circumstances.
So let’s try to use as many pre built HTML elements as we can to build your Product “component” in a semantic way.
Then on to the CSS afterwards.
Sorry if this appeared to get off track to your thread title again, but that’s how it is. Your HTML needs to be correct before you proceed with CSS.
So once again, Please post the HTML you are currently using for this so we can see where your at.
Class do not have to be semantic. If its easier for you to use a utility type function, then go for it as class selectors don’t matter a hill of beans.
First, disclaimer I use Sass in all projects so sorry if I default to that syntax. In all projects I ususally have a separate typography styles. So it would like this:
.header {
// DEFAULT STYLES FOR ALL HEADERS SUCH AS FONT FAMILY, LINE HEIGHT, ETC.
&-h1 {
// STYLES FOR H1 OR THINGS I MIGHT WANT TO LOOK LIKE H1
}
&-h2 {
// STYLES FOR H2 OR THINGS I MIGHT WANT TO LOOK LIKE H2
}
}
Then to use, just add class where appropriate. Again, there is no such thing as semantic classes, so if the CODE needs to semantically be an h2, but looks like an h1 in design, then just add class=“header header-h1”
Their code for that is shown using <section> tags and each product title is using an h1. I don’t like multiple h1 tags on a page and those titles would be an h2 to me (as I just described above).
Whether each product is marked up with a <section> tag as the product wrapper or a <li> as the product wrapper is up to you. I see it as a list of products so I would be good marking up the product page with a ul and list items.
So, here’s the thing. If your doing something like #selector h2 over something like class names for heading-h2, your going to be repeating a lot of code, which is such an anti-pattern. You can do whatever you want but, when I do interviews and we see the first being used over the second, it raises alarms and odds are you wont be hired.
BTW I choose to believe this because I have worked on several large projects and, thats just the way its done. It makes for smaller CSS files with reusable classes. Also what I wrote by definition is semantic btw, what I am saying it doesn’t HAVE to be. If your doing this solo, write them in a way that you understand. If your part of a team, work out a reusable naming convention that works for everyone.
I am not here to change your beliefs, I am just
here to point out what the W3 org’s position
is with regard to semantic coding. If you and
your team wish to disregard their guidelines
far be it from me to dissuade you and your
workmates from doing whatever you choose
But, I would suggest that instead of posting a
statement like this
“Class do not have to be semantic.”
…you should word it somewhat like this…
“Personally, I believe that the class selector
does not have to be semantic”
Why, even your own reference material stated “we recommend”. And I teach these kind of things, so that being said, if you want to use W3C as a source, perhaps don’t reference an Last Call Working Draft, first off its from 2011. Secondly why not link to the recommendations, which talk of no such thing anymore:
So again, classes do not HAVE to be semantic. Screen readers don’t care what your classes are. SEO doesn’t care what your classes are and frankly no one cares what your classes are, do what works for you and/or your team.
If you look at the top css frameworks (NOT that this is a recommendation), they follow the same pattern I described.
I looked at some of ya’lls sites and ( do NOT take this as mean, it’s just an observation), and they all look fairly basic design wise(but hey you have them, I wish I could get around to fixing mine). But of you want to take it to the next level and do more complicated work, trust me on this.
While you may disagree, I would really prefer to stick with HTML 4 for now. That is what my entire website is built in, and trying to learn HTML 5 and cram it into a website that is 90% done seems futile. (Yes, I want to learn HTML 5 and CSS3, but having good semantics should be independent of the version of HTML.)
Also, I am wondering if having this conversation at this late stage of my website even makes sense? Maybe I should just plow through doing things as I have, and worry about cleaning things up in v2.0?
Okay, but that was my point… I think what I have is semantically okay. It may be more generic using HTML4, but it is decent.
The thing I am trying to get my head around - but am not doing a good job describing here - is what to do when basic HTML elements repeat in your website yet require different styles.
For example, you could have a UL/LI that is used in one place to lay out a page using flexbox. And you could have a UL/LI in another spot that is used purely for bullet points in a body of text. And then you could have another UL/LI used to lay out a shopping cart.
In those instances, using the UL/LI semantic metaphor is acceptable, right?
But my point is that you cannot simply style the UL/LI and call it quits, because a UL/LI represents vastly different things depending on context.
So the way I have handle that is using some anchor like…
/* Page Layout */
#context-01 ul{ }
#context-01 li{ }
/* Bullet List of items in a paragraph */
#context-02 ul{ }
#context-02 li{ }
/* Shopping-Cart items */
#context-03 ul{ }
#context-03 li{ }
The point is that if you are re-using some HTML element like a UL/LI in multiple places in your website, then I don’t see a more efficient way of doing things because each UL/LI is a separate creature.
Furthermore, using a CSS class wouldn’t do jack to help refactor things when one UL/LI represents 3 different things. (If you had a bulleted list in 4 places on pne page, then yes, a class would be needed, but you hopefully see my point!)
Thanks to #Coothead, I have started using MDN much more. But for now I am sticking with basic HTML4 because of the reasons mentioned above.
That was a bad example - I didn’t know it was a keyword.
I’m listening…
This is all a complicated topic, but hopefully I can learn better ways to do things.
Here is a contrived example of what a Product “component” would look like…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<!-- 2019-11-02 -->
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>z_sample-product-details.html</title>
<style media="screen">
body{
font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
font-weight: normal;
line-height: 1.4em;
font-size: 0.9em;
}
#pageBody_ProductDetails{
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
margin: 50px auto 0 auto;
}
ul#productWrapper{
display: flex;
flex-direction: row;
flex-wrap: wrap;
justify-content: flex-start;
margin: 0 auto;
padding: 0;
list-style: none;
}
li.productImage,
li.productDetails{
width: 300px;
margin: 20px 40px 10px 40px;
padding: 0;
border: none;
}
li.productImage img{
width: 300px;
border: 1pt solid #999;
box-shadow: 5px 5px 15px 0px #AAA;
}
li.productDetails h2.productTitle{
margin: 0;
padding: 0.4em 0 0.2em 0;
font-family: New Courier;
font-size: 2.2em;
font-weight: bold;
}
li.productDetails span.productAuthor{
display: block;
margin: 0;
padding: 0 0 0.5em 0;
font-family: New Courier;
font-size: 1.2em;
font-style: italic;
}
li.productDetails hr{
color: #CCC;
}
li.productDetails p.productDescription{
margin: 0;
padding: 0 0 0.2em 0;
}
li.productDetails span.productFormat{
display: block;
margin: 0;
padding: 1em 0 0 0;
font-size: 1.2em;
}
li.productDetails span.productPrice{
display: block;
margin: 0;
padding: 0.2em 0 1em 0;
font-size: 1.5em;
font-weight: bold;
}
form#freeBookCheckout{
margin: 10px 0;
padding: 0;
text-align: left;
}
form#freeBookCheckout fieldset{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
border: none;
}
form#freeBookCheckout input{
margin: 0 0 -20px 0;
padding: 0.6em 1em;
background-color: #CFA;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="pageBody_ProductDetails">
<ul id="productWrapper">
<!-- Product Image (Left) -->
<li class="productImage">
<a href="">
<img src="https://i.imgur.com/c10UTWv.png" alt="" />
</a>
</li>
<!-- Product Details (Right) -->
<li class="productDetails">
<h2 class="productTitle">101 UX Principles</h2>
<span class="productAuthor">by Will Grant</span>
<hr>
<p class="productDescription">We want our UX to be brilliant. We want to create stunning user experiences. We want our UX to drive the success of our business with useful and usable software products. This book draws on the wisdom and training of Jakob Nielsen and Don Norman to help you get your UX right - in 101 ways!</p>
<span class="productFormat">eBook</span>
<span class="productPrice">$44.99</span>
<!-- Free eBook Checkout Form -->
<form id="freeBookCheckout" action="" method="post">
<fieldset>
<!-- Submit Form -->
<input type="submit" name="freeBookCheckout" class="button" value="Checkout" />
</fieldset>
</form>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</body>
</html>
As stated in my OP, I have four different places on my website where I might want to display a Product, but the content - and especially the styling - will vary in each “context”.
Or, as I stated earlier in this post, I have lots of places on my website where I am using HTML in a semantically correct way, but the problem is that the given HTML element has many different “contexts”. (In object-oriented programming this is referred to as “polymorphism”. For instance, you have a “shape” which depending on “context” could be a “square” or a “circle” or a “right triangle” and so your code varies depending on the “content” even though they are all still a “shape”!)
Hi @UpstateLeafPeeper. From my understanding, what you’re looking for is a flexible/scalable way to write CSS in a component-driven way.
For example, in your Product Title example, you have the component of a “Product” used in various places across your website, but the Product Title style changes between components.
What you’re describing is a very common use case (especially among larger websites!).
What you’re looking for is a CSS methodology. This is not a plugin or an extension you add to your code editor. It’s essentially a naming convention method where, when followed correctly, allows you to write CSS that is very modular.
There are quite a few CSS methodologies you can choose from, but the most popular is BEM.
I’d recommend checking out this resource which shows you (with examples) how BEM works.
I’ve got a fair bit of experience with BEM and other methodologies so let me know if you have any other questions!
Like others around here, I cut my teeth on HTML 4.01 strict. What I liked about it was, well it was strict, it forced you to write proper valid code. Which is a good thing, and I have carried that with me into HTML 5. Though 5 allows a little bit more looseness that does not mean you have to follow that. For example 5 allows multiple h1 tags on a page, but I don’t agree with that so I don’t follow that.
HTML5 introduced a lot of new html elements and I have come to appreciate some of them as they are things that were missing in HTML 4.01 (that we needed). So HTML 5 allows you to take your semantics a step further than 4 does.
That doesn’t mean I use every new and shiny element. Honestly I haven’t found myself needing multiple <footer> elements either. Though it is allowed, it does mean we have to do it.
That is up to you and honestly if I was in your shoes I would be inclined to follow through with what I started. Then like you say, in v2.0 you can rework it with HTML 5. You will have a lot of reading and learning to do and that may be too much of a distraction for you at this point.
At the end of the day a UL is an “Unordered List of Items”. In the three examples you gave of a UL, I see three different classes going on the UL element. Maybe not even needing a class for the one that has default bullets. Just style your default UL the way you want as far as margins and paddings are concerned.
Like I mentioned earlier, there may be no escaping the fact that you will need several different classes to accomplish what you need to do. But try your best to make as many global classes as you can so they can be reused.
But back to that UL example you mention. I would not have a problem setting a class directly on the parent UL and then styling my child li from the parent’s class. I would be doing that before I tried to work global classes into my child li.
And then you could have another UL/LI used to lay out a shopping cart.
.cart {
margin:0;
padding:0;
list-style:none;
}
.cart li { }
.cart p { }
So I’ve got one class that I can style my cart list with. And yes, that is a <p> tag there. You may very well have a paragraph in your list item and it can style differently from your global site p tags. But it doesn’t necessarily need a class on it in the html to target it.
All along I’ve just been saying that you can use descendant selectors to target from the parent. But if you find yourself getting deeper than 3 descendants it may be time to step back and simply make it a new class. Whatever it takes to keep Both your html and css as lean as possible.
Do get caught up on CSS3 though. You can use things like :nth-child() to save yourself from adding a bunch of classes to your html and getting your descendant selectors too long. You can use CSS3 with HTML 4.01
Yes, I think you understood in general what I having trouble with.
Last week I spent an evening reading up on various CSS “methodologies” like Block, Element, Modifier (BEM), Object-Oriented CSS (OOCSS), and Scalable and Modular Architecture for CSS (SMACSS).
Based on some preliminary research, I can say that this is a much more complicated topic than I expected.
In order to find a solution that works for me, I can see this is going to require me sitting down and really spending a lot of time looking at my website and coding scenarios and figuring out what makes the most sense, which might even include me taking my own unique approach.
Frustrating, but hopefully I can jump to the next level in CSS coding once I tackle this topic.
Looks like something I’ll have to look at for v2.0
Over the last week, that is the decision that I have basically come to.
So was your problem with how I have been doing things that I created an ID at too high of a level (e.g. an entire web page) or was it was it that I had too many layers?
I think I have tended to create an ID at a high level (e.g. web page) and then style HTML elements.
As mentioned to @scalablecss, I have a lot to think about, but maybe if I try to find “components” on a web page and them make them the anchor/starting place that would tie into what I think you are saying above.
For example, maybe I have a product catalog or shopping cart and that can be used to give a namespace for all HTML elements (e.g. UL) within them?
I dunno - lots to consider!
Yeah, once my website is done the first thing I want to tackle is HTML5 and CSS3!
I’m sure having a standard approach to coding is important, and while I could see some benefits in things like BEM and OOCSS, I’m not sure they are the best for what I am doing. (I also saw some things in both that seemed inefficient, so maybe I can create something tailored to me and even better? Time will tell!)