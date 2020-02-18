Refactoring my CSS

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: I do have sample code, but would actually rather keep things agnostic for now because really what I am looking for is help to start thinking differently in how I create styles regardless of the particulars.

But the particulars can be the deciding factor for finding the best way to style it.

Here again, if you have semantic HTML you might find yourself being able to target certain tags without even needing an ID or Class name on it.

I don’t know what your HTML elements knowledge is but make sure you are aware of all the elements that are at your disposal. Review the list here at MDN…

HTML elements reference

Now let’s take this example you posted above…

.important{font-weight: bold;}

Stay away from naming anything as important. Why? Because that is a reserved CSS value that should rarely ever be needed. You have it shown as the property rather than the value but just get rid of that to avoid any confusion.

So you were calling a span tag with bold font important. Well we already have an HTML inline text tag for that. It would be the <em> tag for ‘emphasis’ or the <b> tag for ‘Bring Attention To’ according to HTML5. It was formerly just known as the ‘bold’ tag. No classes needed just target that element where it is in your HTML. If the parent has a class name on it and that tag needs to be styled accordingly then target it from the parent’s class name.

Now keep in mind you have a wide range of pseudo-classes at your disposal as well. Get familiar with using :nth-child() also.

Those are just some ways to style elements without having to place an ID or Class on everything. It takes time to learn but you will soon be able to recognize which direction gives you the path of least resistance.

If your CSS selector is a descendant chain of 3 or 4 IDs’ to style one piece of text then something is wrong.

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: I am trying to build a Product “component” to use in 4 different places on my website. (This Product consists of sub-components of: “Product Image” and “Product Details”, with the 2nd one having a “Product Title”, “Product Author”, “Published Date”, “Description”, and so on…)

Well let’s use that as a starting point for finding the most semantic way to write that HTML.

Please post the HTML you are currently using for this, then let’s see if we can streamline it.

So it sounds like all of them will at least have a “Product Image” and “Product Details”.

HTML5 gives you the starting point for that with the <figure> element with a <figcaption>

<figure> <img src="/media/examples/elephant-660-480.jpg" alt="Elephant at sunset"> <figcaption>An elephant at sunset</figcaption> </figure>

Be sure to read up on it at W3C, 4.4.12. The figure element

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: … with the 2nd one having a “Product Title”, “Product Author”, “Published Date”, “Description”, and so on…)

Your author and publish date may very well be a case for another <figcaption> and the <time> element.

Take note of the figure examples on MDN where an author is referenced after the <cite> tag in the figcaption of a poem.

<figcaption> <cite>Venus and Adonis</cite>, by William Shakespeare </figcaption>

W3C also allows an author to be credited in the <cite> tag, but the WHATWG oppose that. So at this point it might be best to avoid it.

It’s worth noting that the W3C specification says that a reference to a creative work, as included within a <cite> element, may include the name of the work’s author. However, the WHATWG specification for <cite> says the opposite: that a person’s name must never be included, under any circumstances.

So let’s try to use as many pre built HTML elements as we can to build your Product “component” in a semantic way.

Then on to the CSS afterwards.

Sorry if this appeared to get off track to your thread title again, but that’s how it is. Your HTML needs to be correct before you proceed with CSS.

So once again, Please post the HTML you are currently using for this so we can see where your at.