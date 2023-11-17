Refactored version of my code not working as expected

JavaScript
1

My html form is defined like this:


		<form id="orderForm" action="/mywebsite/car.htm" method="POST" onsubmit="return validateOrderForm(this) && affiliationCEDchecks()" data-gtm-form-interact-id="0">
            </form>

Here is my javascript code which works fine.By fine, I mean, if an alert is shown, my form won’t submit.

function affiliationcarKitCodechecks() {
	    
	 if(document.getElementsByName("affiliatedPrimary") !== null){
	     	let checkboxes = document.getElementsByName("affiliatedPrimary");
			for (var i = 0; i < checkboxes.length; i++) {
	        if (checkboxes[i].checked) {
	         
	             if(checkboxes[i].value === "CED"){
	            	 	 let partOne = document.getElementById("partOne").value;
	 		         let partTwo = document.getElementById("partTwo").value;
	 		         partOne=partOne.trim();
	 		         partTwo=partTwo.trim();
	 		         if (partOne.length==0 && partTwo.length==0) {
	 		            alert("Please complete the partOne or AltId/Tattoo fields. This information is required ");
	 		            return false;
	 		         }
	            	
	             }
	        }
	    }


		    
	    }
	    
	   var checkboxes =  document.getElementsByName('affiliatedSecondary');
      
	    for (var i = 0; i < checkboxes.length; i++) {
	        if (checkboxes[i].checked) {
	         
	             if(checkboxes[i].value === "CED"){
	            	 	 let partOne = document.getElementById("partOne").value;
	 		         let partTwo = document.getElementById("partTwo").value;
	 		         partOne=partOne.trim();
	 		         partTwo=partTwo.trim();
	 		         if (partOne.length==0 && partTwo.length==0) {
	 		            alert("Please complete the partOne or AltId/Tattoo fields. This information is required ");
	 		            return false;
	 		         }
	            	
	             }
	        }
	    }
	
	    
	    let doescarKitCodeExists = document.getElementById("carKitCode");
	     //check for empty string
	    if(doescarKitCodeExists.value !== ""){
	    	//check if the string equals carKitCode
	    	if(doescarKitCodeExists.value === "carKitCode") {
	    	    let partOne = document.getElementById("partOne").value;
		        let partTwo = document.getElementById("partTwo").value;
		        partOne=partOne.trim();
		        partTwo=partTwo.trim();
		        if (partOne.length==0 && partTwo.length==0) {
		            alert("Please complete the partOne or partTwo fields. This information is required ");
		            return false;
		        }
	    	}
	    }
	    


	    
	}

I have refactored it like this (based on the suggestion from my earlier question here) by separating out the repetitive code into a separate function:
Now, the problem is, when an alert is shown, my form would still submit which I don’t want. My understanding it that checkEmptyFields is returning a false when an alert is shown and I’m not returning it inside my if blocks below? So do I need to return something like return checkEmptyFields(); wherever I’m calling this function?

function checkEmptyFields () {
  let partOne = document.getElementById("partOne").value;
  let partTwo = document.getElementById("partTwo").value;
  
  partOne=partOne.trim();
  partTwo=partTwo.trim();
  
  if (partOne.length==0 && partTwo.length==0) {
    alert("Please complete the partOne or partTwo fields. This information is required ");
    return false;
  }
}


if(document.getElementsByName("affiliatedPrimary") !== null){
	     	let checkboxes = document.getElementsByName("affiliatedPrimary");
			for (var i = 0; i < checkboxes.length; i++) {
	        if (checkboxes[i].checked) {
	         
	             if(checkboxes[i].value === "CED"){
	            	 checkEmptyFields();
	            	
	             }
	        }
	    }


		    
	    }
	    
	   var checkboxes =  document.getElementsByName('affiliatedSecondary');
      
	    for (var i = 0; i < checkboxes.length; i++) {
	        if (checkboxes[i].checked) {
	         
	             if(checkboxes[i].value === "CED"){
	            	 checkEmptyFields();
	            	
	             }
	        }
	    }
	
	    
	    let doescarKitCodeExists = document.getElementById("carKitCode");
	     //check for empty string
	    if(doescarKitCodeExists.value !== ""){
	    	//check if the string equals carKitCode
	    	if(doescarKitCodeExists.value === "carKitCode") {
	    	   checkEmptyFields();
	    	}
	    }
	    


	    
	}