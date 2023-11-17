Refactored version of my code not working as expected

My html form is defined like this:
<form id="orderForm" action="/mywebsite/car.htm" method="POST" onsubmit="return validateOrderForm(this) && affiliationCEDchecks()" data-gtm-form-interact-id="0">
</form>
Here is my javascript code which works fine.By fine, I mean, if an alert is shown, my form won’t submit.
function affiliationcarKitCodechecks() {
if(document.getElementsByName("affiliatedPrimary") !== null){
let checkboxes = document.getElementsByName("affiliatedPrimary");
for (var i = 0; i < checkboxes.length; i++) {
if (checkboxes[i].checked) {
if(checkboxes[i].value === "CED"){
let partOne = document.getElementById("partOne").value;
let partTwo = document.getElementById("partTwo").value;
partOne=partOne.trim();
partTwo=partTwo.trim();
if (partOne.length==0 && partTwo.length==0) {
alert("Please complete the partOne or AltId/Tattoo fields. This information is required ");
return false;
}
}
}
}
}
var checkboxes = document.getElementsByName('affiliatedSecondary');
for (var i = 0; i < checkboxes.length; i++) {
if (checkboxes[i].checked) {
if(checkboxes[i].value === "CED"){
let partOne = document.getElementById("partOne").value;
let partTwo = document.getElementById("partTwo").value;
partOne=partOne.trim();
partTwo=partTwo.trim();
if (partOne.length==0 && partTwo.length==0) {
alert("Please complete the partOne or AltId/Tattoo fields. This information is required ");
return false;
}
}
}
}
let doescarKitCodeExists = document.getElementById("carKitCode");
//check for empty string
if(doescarKitCodeExists.value !== ""){
//check if the string equals carKitCode
if(doescarKitCodeExists.value === "carKitCode") {
let partOne = document.getElementById("partOne").value;
let partTwo = document.getElementById("partTwo").value;
partOne=partOne.trim();
partTwo=partTwo.trim();
if (partOne.length==0 && partTwo.length==0) {
alert("Please complete the partOne or partTwo fields. This information is required ");
return false;
}
}
}
}
I have refactored it like this (based on the suggestion from my earlier question here) by separating out the repetitive code into a separate function:
Now, the problem is, when an alert is shown, my form would still submit which I don’t want. My understanding it that
checkEmptyFields is returning a false when an alert is shown and I’m not returning it inside my
if blocks below? So do I need to return something like
return checkEmptyFields(); wherever I’m calling this function?
function checkEmptyFields () {
let partOne = document.getElementById("partOne").value;
let partTwo = document.getElementById("partTwo").value;
partOne=partOne.trim();
partTwo=partTwo.trim();
if (partOne.length==0 && partTwo.length==0) {
alert("Please complete the partOne or partTwo fields. This information is required ");
return false;
}
}
if(document.getElementsByName("affiliatedPrimary") !== null){
let checkboxes = document.getElementsByName("affiliatedPrimary");
for (var i = 0; i < checkboxes.length; i++) {
if (checkboxes[i].checked) {
if(checkboxes[i].value === "CED"){
checkEmptyFields();
}
}
}
}
var checkboxes = document.getElementsByName('affiliatedSecondary');
for (var i = 0; i < checkboxes.length; i++) {
if (checkboxes[i].checked) {
if(checkboxes[i].value === "CED"){
checkEmptyFields();
}
}
}
let doescarKitCodeExists = document.getElementById("carKitCode");
//check for empty string
if(doescarKitCodeExists.value !== ""){
//check if the string equals carKitCode
if(doescarKitCodeExists.value === "carKitCode") {
checkEmptyFields();
}
}
}