Refactor Helper

I have the below code which forms the bulk of a helper. I use it to take a set of URL query parameters and to filter down a Model to only return the stuff the user has chosen to see.

I feel like the code is getting rather “spaghetti-ish” and wanted to post here to see if anyone could suggest ways of refactoring this or simplifying it.

I am also getting an N+1 alert from the Bullet gem which is asking me to add .includes(:park) . I have done this as you can see below but the N+1 alert is not going away.

I have thought about turning this into a whole load of scopes but some of the parts do a bit more than what I thought scopes should manage.

Any suggestions?