Reducing the Heating Up of Laptop or PC's

My PC and Laptop both got Heat Up whenever I just go with local host to Write some PHP Scripts. Can you Help me out in these situation as i have searched some cleaning tips but cant find one so i decided to go for a service provider. while searching i found one of the best cleaning service in the city to completely cleanup my PC and Laptop called Mr. Meticulous Cleaning Services Providers in Sydney Australia. Can you please have a look and let me know about their service.

Regards: