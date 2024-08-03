Reduce the size of the cards

HTML & CSS
1

Good evening,

I would like to reduce the size of the maps and keep the alignment so that it remains aligned with the rest of my website.

Thank you for your help.

/*decoration*/
.decoration {
    padding: 20px 10%;
}


.deco-list .deco img {
    width: 100%;
    height: auto;
    object-fit: cover;
}

.deco-list .deco {
    text-align: center;
    cursor: pointer;
    padding: 10px;
    transition: 0.5s;
    box-shadow: 0 0 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);
    margin: 0 0 1rem;
}

.deco-list .deco:hover {
    transform: scale(1.1);
}

.deco-list .deco p {
    margin: 5px 0;
    font-weight: bold;
    letter-spacing: 0.5px;
    text-transform: uppercase;
}

.deco-list .deco span {
    font-size: 15px;
    color: #333;
    display: block;

}

.deco-list .deco .orange_link {
    margin-top: 5px;
    border: 1px solid #f26440;
    letter-spacing: 1px;
    width: 100%;
    transition: 0.5s;
    cursor: pointer;
}

.deco-list .deco .orange_link:hover {
    background-color: transparent;
    color: #f26440;

}

/* pagination changes */

.pagination {
    text-align: center;
    margin-top: 2rem;
}

.pagination a {
    color: #f26440;
    padding: 8px 16px;
    text-decoration: none;
    border: 1px solid #f26440;
    margin: 0 5px;
    border-radius: 4px;
}

.pagination a:hover {
    background-color: #f26440;
    color: white;
}

.pagination .active {
    background-color: #f26440;
    color: white;
}

.card-container {
    display: grid;
    grid-template-columns: repeat(3, 1fr);
    gap: 20px;
}


.card img {
    max-width: 100%;
    height: auto;
    margin-bottom: 10px;
    border-radius: 10px;
}

#page-numbers {
    margin-top: 20px;
    font-size: 16px;
}