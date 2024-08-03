Reduce the size of the cards

Good evening,
I would like to reduce the size of the maps and keep the alignment so that it remains aligned with the rest of my website.
Thank you for your help.
/*decoration*/
.decoration {
padding: 20px 10%;
}
.deco-list .deco img {
width: 100%;
height: auto;
object-fit: cover;
}
.deco-list .deco {
text-align: center;
cursor: pointer;
padding: 10px;
transition: 0.5s;
box-shadow: 0 0 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);
margin: 0 0 1rem;
}
.deco-list .deco:hover {
transform: scale(1.1);
}
.deco-list .deco p {
margin: 5px 0;
font-weight: bold;
letter-spacing: 0.5px;
text-transform: uppercase;
}
.deco-list .deco span {
font-size: 15px;
color: #333;
display: block;
}
.deco-list .deco .orange_link {
margin-top: 5px;
border: 1px solid #f26440;
letter-spacing: 1px;
width: 100%;
transition: 0.5s;
cursor: pointer;
}
.deco-list .deco .orange_link:hover {
background-color: transparent;
color: #f26440;
}
/* pagination changes */
.pagination {
text-align: center;
margin-top: 2rem;
}
.pagination a {
color: #f26440;
padding: 8px 16px;
text-decoration: none;
border: 1px solid #f26440;
margin: 0 5px;
border-radius: 4px;
}
.pagination a:hover {
background-color: #f26440;
color: white;
}
.pagination .active {
background-color: #f26440;
color: white;
}
.card-container {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: repeat(3, 1fr);
gap: 20px;
}
.card img {
max-width: 100%;
height: auto;
margin-bottom: 10px;
border-radius: 10px;
}
#page-numbers {
margin-top: 20px;
font-size: 16px;
}