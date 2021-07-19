Reduce spam score of website

That sounds to me as if you’re talking about abusive language, which I agree is unacceptable, but it is not what is generally meant by “Spam”.
Again, my point is that the words themselves are not Spammy; it is the manner in which they are used.
There is nothing at all wrong with cricket, football, saris and salwar kameez, home furnishings, or pest control in Riyadh. All these may be the legitimate subject of interesting and informative articles and sites. However, when they are posted inappropriately, such as on a web development forum (sigh ), then they are Spam, plain and simple.
The words are fine; the manner of their use is not.