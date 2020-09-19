Reduce size of nav buttons in horizontal menu

I’m going to go back to what I said in post #3 of this thread. You are limited in what you can put within a fixed size container.

Your menu is 955px wide. You have nine lines in your menu. That means all the text + the padding around them has to fall under 955px, or it will wrap.

So if you set it to 15px on each side, that means you’re taking off 270px right off the top ((15px left + 15px right) * 9 menu items) so you’re now dealing with 680px. Take out another 9px for the border rights, and you’re down to 671px. That’s how much space you have for actual text, including spaces and punctuation. Anything over that are you’re going to wrap.

So if you add another element, you lose another 31px, which means you’re now dealing with 659px of space for text, including spaces and punctuation.