Reduce size of nav buttons in horizontal menu

Dave I have just altered the CSS to 8px 17px and nothing changes. I do recall that a while back when I added the About page I altered the padding to 22px that why i do not understand what is happening now. All I though i neede to do was alter the padding. I am using updated Firefox. Cleared the cache. i have just tried with MS Edge and the navbar is OK. Are you using Edge? or Firefox.
You can test changing the padding in the browser’s “Inspector” tool.
Right click on a nav link and choose “Inspect Element”.
yes I have been using the Inspector.
Then try e.g.
padding: 8px 12px; or what you see fits.
Mind also the body witdth.
You missed my reply to Dave. The website works fine using MS Edge but does not work with FireFox 80.01 64bit. I would like somone to confirm that there is a problem with FireFox. This isue has been drivig me mad!
Thanks
Geoff
I can’t test in Edge on a Linux machine.
The padding could need different values in different browser depending on their default font and e.g. list margins. It seems you’ve forgot to take control over browser defaults.
You could use the Egde Inspector and see what font family and size it use for the link. Then define them the same in the css so all browsers have the same.
I have been using the website since 2008 when I made it. Something wrong with Firefox as Edge renders it all OK. I have tried it with Safari - the Windows version and it renders fine.
…and five other browsers I’ve checked in. They all need a little less padding to not break the navbar. Or they could get the font and list defaults reset to work cross browser.
I guess Ms Edge is the new IE6 now.
Have you changed your default font-size in FF? Is your zoom set to 100% in all the browsers?
Either of those could throw off the size rendering (hence why fixed widths is rarely a good idea).
You also need to negate the default margins and padding on ul#nav as that is taking up some space (but nothing to do with your issue as such).
ul#nav{padding:0;margin:0;}
As others have said the site looks the same in various browsers (Firefox and Chrome (can’t check edge at the moment)) . I would check what dave said above if it looks that different to you in Firefox.
Post a screenshot of Edge and Firefox so we can see what you see
Just to add Dave that I cannot change the padding. I have edited another parish council website and managed to get the navbar elements to fit. See: http://www.southwickwilts.co.uk/ In both websites i have a combination of CSS files according to the page width. http://www.westwoodparish.co.uk/index.php I have two css files one for three column webpages and one for narrower pages single or double column layouts. The single column CSS file is ok. The wide css file does not accept padding changes - otherwise the issue would be solved. As I mentioned the only problem with both websites is just adding another nav button without it breaking into another line. Itshould be a simple problem.
Please tell what you can change so we can go from there.
Erik I can change everything but not padding. Lets repeat the facts if I change the padding the width of the nav menu will change. At present all I can do is change the label of each element eg. change “village News” to “vn” if i do that it confirms that the space available is limited as if I do that for two or three elements the menu is complete on one line… So how much space is there available for menu elements? I did do this and it was abvious that the space that is available is limited for no apparent reason.
No Dave did check this. Are you sure that a new instance of a browser will start with the Zoom factor from the lhe lastsetting anyhow?
Then we can suggest some work around.
But, how come the padding is changed on the live page???
Copied from the current live site:
#nav li a {
display: block;
padding: 8px 15px;
text-decoration: none;
font-size: small;
font-weight: bold;
color: #3c793c;
border-right: 1px solid #ccc;
}
I fell a sleep and when I woke up all the menu on the nav’s were too small. I’ll leae it to tomorrow and see if I can adjust them. Could this be som sort of server issue?
I’m going to go back to what I said in post #3 of this thread. You are limited in what you can put within a fixed size container.
Your menu is 955px wide. You have nine lines in your menu. That means all the text + the padding around them has to fall under 955px, or it will wrap.
So if you set it to 15px on each side, that means you’re taking off 270px right off the top ((15px left + 15px right) * 9 menu items) so you’re now dealing with 680px. Take out another 9px for the border rights, and you’re down to 671px. That’s how much space you have for actual text, including spaces and punctuation. Anything over that are you’re going to wrap.
So if you add another element, you lose another 31px, which means you’re now dealing with 659px of space for text, including spaces and punctuation.
Some browsers remember the zoom setting for each page you visit. If you return to the same page that you had previously zoomed (or accidentally zoomed) then the browser remembers this and shows it at that size.
Clearly you can, after all.
Earlier, @PaulOB suggested you should reset the browser defaults on the list. The list has a style attribut in the html where the reset could be added:
<ul id="nav" style="list-style-type:none; margin: 0; padding: 0;">
Or you could remove the style attribute and add a new rule-block in the css file (westwoosingle.css):
#nav {
list-style-type: none;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
After resetting the list in the Inspector, I changed the link padding back to 22px to see what happens.
#nav li a {
display: block;
padding: 8px 22px;
text-decoration: none;
font-size: small;
font-weight: bold;
color: #3c793c;
border-right: 1px solid #ccc;
}
And *** me, the nav fits on the row. I guess Edge have a different default for lists that allowed the nav to work.
My last message was written after I had fallen asleep a few whiskeys prior, and found that the nav fitted but needed padding. The trouble with the website is that it has an old Cutenews CMS that stored articles in memory. After 12 years it tends to run out of memory, newer versions use an index to point to articles. sometimes I lose a page column and have to offload content to PDFs. Sometimes the wholesite goes down. The Southwick website has a more recent Cutenews version and does not have the lack of memory issue. The reason why i was having an issue with that site was because the list of links was too long. I changed “Southwick Playing Field” to “Playing field” to make the list fit. I have deleted several articles on the Westwood site and for the time being the site is up and running.
Thanks for the support
Geoff