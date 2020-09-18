Reduce size of nav buttons in horizontal menu

Clearly you can, after all.
Earlier, @PaulOB suggested you should reset the browser defaults on the list. The list has a style attribut in the html where the reset could be added:
<ul id="nav" style="list-style-type:none; margin: 0; padding: 0;">
Or you could remove the style attribute and add a new rule-block in the css file (westwoosingle.css):
#nav {
list-style-type: none;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
After resetting the list in the Inspector, I changed the link padding back to 22px to see what happens.
#nav li a {
display: block;
padding: 8px 22px;
text-decoration: none;
font-size: small;
font-weight: bold;
color: #3c793c;
border-right: 1px solid #ccc;
}
And *** me, the nav fits on the row. I guess Edge have a different default for lists that allowed the nav to work.