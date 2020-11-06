Reduce size of div container

HI,

Sorry there is not enough information there to help with your problem. Do you have a link to the problem page so we can see it live?

If not then we will require enough code to make a demo of your problem so that we can start to address your problem. There could be many factors involved especially as you seem to be using bootstrap and an owl carousel yet you do not say which container is giving you the problem and what sort of size you require it to be?

Is it the hero-wrap that you are trying to adjust? If so it is impossible to tell what will happen in the code you provide as we would need to see all the html above it. You are using height:100% and that won’t work unless you have a parent with a height defined or an unbroken chain of parents all with height defined (other than auto).

You are also missing all the units from your .overlay rule and some browsers will treat a missing unit as zero.

The more you can do to help us the better help we will be able to provide rather than throwing guesses at the problem