Reduce size of div container

I am not sure where to reduce size of container . I have tried to edit the css associated with the container, but no luck.
<div class="hero-wrap">
<div class="home-slider owl-carousel">
<div class="slider-item" style="background-image:url(images/bg_20.jpg);">
<div class="overlay"></div>
<div class="container">
<div class="row no-gutters slider-text align-items-center justify-content-center">
<div class="col-md-12 ftco-animate">
<div class="text w-100 text-center">
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="slider-item" style="background-image:url(images/bg_7.jpg);">
<div class="overlay"></div>
<div class="container">
<div class="row no-gutters slider-text align-items-center justify-content-center">
<div class="col-md-12 ftco-animate">
<div class="text w-100 text-center">
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="slider-item" style="background-image:url(images/bg_3.png);">
<div class="overlay"></div>
<div class="container">
<div class="row no-gutters slider-text align-items-center justify-content-center">
<div class="col-md-12 ftco-animate">
<div class="text w-100 text-center">
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
here is the css associated with div container.
.hero-wrap {
width: 100%;
height:100%;
position: inherit;
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: top center;
position: relative; }
@media (max-width: 1199.98px) {
.hero-wrap {
background-position: center center !important; } }
.hero-wrap .overlay {
position: absolute;
padding-left: 10;
top: 0;
left: 30;
right: 30;
bottom: 0;
content: '';
opacity: .4;
background: #000000; }