Reduce size of div container

I am not sure where to reduce size of container . I have tried to edit the css associated with the container, but no luck.

<div class="hero-wrap">
	    <div class="home-slider owl-carousel">
			
	      <div class="slider-item" style="background-image:url(images/bg_20.jpg);">
	      	<div class="overlay"></div>
	        <div class="container">
	          <div class="row no-gutters slider-text align-items-center justify-content-center">
		          <div class="col-md-12 ftco-animate">
		          	<div class="text w-100 text-center">
		          		
			            
		            </div>
		          </div>
		        </div>
	        </div>
	      </div>

	      <div class="slider-item" style="background-image:url(images/bg_7.jpg);">
	      	<div class="overlay"></div>
	        <div class="container">
	          <div class="row no-gutters slider-text align-items-center justify-content-center">
		          <div class="col-md-12 ftco-animate">
		          	<div class="text w-100 text-center">
		          		
			            
		            </div>
		          </div>
		        </div>
	        </div>
	      </div>

	      <div class="slider-item" style="background-image:url(images/bg_3.png);">
	      	<div class="overlay"></div>
	        <div class="container">
	          <div class="row no-gutters slider-text align-items-center justify-content-center">
		          <div class="col-md-12 ftco-animate">
		          	<div class="text w-100 text-center">
		          		
			            
		            </div>
		          </div>
		        </div>
	        </div>
	      </div>
	    </div>
	  </div>

here is the css associated with div container.

.hero-wrap {
  width: 100%;
  height:100%;
  position: inherit;
  background-size: cover;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position: top center;
  position: relative; }
  @media (max-width: 1199.98px) {
    .hero-wrap {
      background-position: center center !important; } }
  .hero-wrap .overlay {
    position: absolute;
	padding-left: 10;  
	top: 0;
    left: 30;
    right: 30;
    bottom: 0;
    content: '';
    opacity: .4;
    background: #000000; }