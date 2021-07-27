Reduce CSS Duplication

How would I place these classes,
.wrapa.active, .wrapb.active, .wrapc.active, .wrapd.active, .wrape.active, .wrapf.active, .wrapg.active, .wraph.active, .wrapi.active
.wrapa, wrapb, .wrapc,.wrapd, .wrape, .wrapf, .wrapg, .wrah, .wrapi
On these?
I wasn’t able to figure it out.
https://jsfiddle.net/ydet3ufk/
Instead of using 9 groups of these separately,
I would be using 1.
Is this able to be done?
.wrapa.active .button {
transform: translateZ(20px) rotateX(25deg);
box-shadow: 0 -10px 20px #ff1818;
}
.wrapa.active .button .light {
animation: flicker 0.2s infinite 0.3s;
}
.wrapa.active .button .shine {
opacity: 1;
}
.wrapa.active .button .shadow {
opacity: 0;
}
.wrapa .button {
transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1);
transform-origin: center center -20px;
transform: translateZ(20px) rotateX(-25deg);
transform-style: preserve-3d;
background-color: #9b0621;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
position: relative;
cursor: pointer;
background: linear-gradient(#980000 0%, #6f0000 30%, #6f0000 70%, #980000 100%);
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.wrapa .button::before {
content: "";
background: linear-gradient(rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8) 10%, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3) 30%, #650000 75%, #320000) 50% 50%/97% 97%, #b10000;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
width: 100%;
height: 50px;
transform-origin: top;
transform: rotateX(-90deg);
position: absolute;
top: 0;
}
.wrapa .button::after {
content: "";
background-image: linear-gradient(#650000, #320000);
width: 100%;
height: 50px;
transform-origin: top;
transform: translateY(50px) rotateX(-90deg);
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
box-shadow: 0 50px 8px 0px black, 0 80px 20px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
}
.wrapa .light {
opacity: 0;
animation: light-off 1s;
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-image: radial-gradient(#ffc97e, #ff1818 40%, transparent 70%);
}
.wrapa .dots {
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-image: radial-gradient(transparent 30%, rgba(101, 0, 0, 0.7) 70%);
background-size: 10px 10px;
}
.wrapa .characters {
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background: linear-gradient(white, white) 50% 20%/5% 20%, radial-gradient(circle, transparent 50%, white 52%, white 70%, transparent 72%) 50% 80%/33% 25%;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.wrapa .shine {
transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1);
opacity: 0.3;
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background: linear-gradient(white, transparent 3%) 50% 50%/97% 97%, linear-gradient(rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5), transparent 50%, transparent 80%, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)) 50% 50%/97% 97%;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.wrapa .shadow {
transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1);
opacity: 1;
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background: linear-gradient(transparent 70%, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8));
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
@keyframes flicker {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
80% {
opacity: 0.8;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
@keyframes light-off {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
80% {
opacity: 0;
}
}