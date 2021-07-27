Reduce CSS Duplication

You know this?

Look at what you are doing. Do you think adding the very same keyframes 6 times is going to change anything. It’s the same code so adding it again makes no difference.

Anyway the problem is that you changed the class on every row and used that new class for some strange reason instead of leaving it as it was. You are not changing any of the design (only its position) so why did you think you would need a uniques set of css for every button?

t’s the same button and its CSS will work wherever you place the button ads many times as you like. Just use the common class.

.container { display: grid; grid-template-columns: 194px 194px 194px; justify-content: center; overflow: hidden; } .a { position: relative; background-color: black; /* width: 150px; /* delete */ margin: 2px; height: 195px; box-shadow: 0 0 10px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 0 1px 2px black, inset 0 2px 2px -2px white, inset 0 0 2px 15px #47434c, inset 0 0 2px 22px black; border-radius: 5px; padding: 20px; perspective: 700px; } .playButton.active .button { transform: translateZ(20px) rotateX(25deg); box-shadow: 0 -10px 20px #ff1818; } .playButton.active .button .light { animation: flicker 0.2s infinite 0.3s; } .playButton.active .button .shine { opacity: 1; } .playButton.active .button .shadow { opacity: 0; } .playButton .button { transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1); transform-origin: center center -20px; transform: translateZ(20px) rotateX(-25deg); transform-style: preserve-3d; background-color: #9b0621; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; cursor: pointer; background: linear-gradient(#980000 0%, #6f0000 30%, #6f0000 70%, #980000 100%); background-repeat: no-repeat; } .playButton .button::before { content: ""; background: linear-gradient(rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8) 10%, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3) 30%, #650000 75%, #320000) 50% 50%/97% 97%, #b10000; background-repeat: no-repeat; width: 100%; height: 50px; transform-origin: top; transform: rotateX(-90deg); position: absolute; top: 0; } .playButton .button::after { content: ""; background-image: linear-gradient(#650000, #320000); width: 100%; height: 50px; transform-origin: top; transform: translateY(50px) rotateX(-90deg); position: absolute; bottom: 0; box-shadow: 0 50px 8px 0px black, 0 80px 20px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); } .playButton .light { opacity: 0; animation: light-off 1s; position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; background-image: radial-gradient(#ffc97e, #ff1818 40%, transparent 70%); } .playButton .dots { position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; background-image: radial-gradient(transparent 30%, rgba(101, 0, 0, 0.7) 70%); background-size: 10px 10px; } .playButton .characters { position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; background: linear-gradient(white, white) 50% 20%/5% 20%, radial-gradient(circle, transparent 50%, white 52%, white 70%, transparent 72%) 50% 80%/33% 25%; background-repeat: no-repeat; } .playButton .shine { transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1); opacity: 0.3; position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; background: linear-gradient(white, transparent 3%) 50% 50%/97% 97%, linear-gradient(rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5), transparent 50%, transparent 80%, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)) 50% 50%/97% 97%; background-repeat: no-repeat; } .playButton .shadow { transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1); opacity: 1; position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; background: linear-gradient(transparent 70%, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8)); background-repeat: no-repeat; } @keyframes flicker { 0% { opacity: 1; } 80% { opacity: 0.8; } 100% { opacity: 1; } } @keyframes light-off { 0% { opacity: 1; } 80% { opacity: 0; } }

Rather than copy and paste think a bit about what you are doing and life will get easier