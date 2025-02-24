Reduce character length

whats your screen width? are you changing your screen width?
mobile and tablet
Am viewing this directly to saferi on phone not computer but its not working
this is my full code below
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
body {
font-family: 'Poppins', sans-serif;
}
form {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
row-gap: .75rem;
padding: 1rem;
input {
padding: .25rem .5rem;
field-sizing: content;
width: auto;
min-width: 150px;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width:600px){
form input{width:200px}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<form id='my-form' action=''>
<div class="input-group">
<input id='code-01' value="8899999999999999999999999999999999991" class='clipped' type='text'>
</div>
<div class="input-group">
<input id='code-02' value="8899999999999999999999999999999999991" class='clipped' type='text'>
</div>
</form>
<script>
// takes a string and if character length is over 12
// it substitutes the middle characters with an ellipsis ...
function clipText(text) {
if (text.length < 12) return text
return text.slice(0, 5) + '...' + text.slice(-5)
}
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
const mediaQueryList = window.matchMedia('(max-width: 600px)');
const clippedInputs = document.querySelectorAll('input.clipped');
mediaQueryList.addEventListener('change', (mql) => {
const isMobile = mql.matches
clippedInputs.forEach(elem => {
if (isMobile) {
// store actual value on dataset
elem.dataset.value = elem.value
elem.value = clipText(elem.value)
}
else if (elem.dataset.value && elem.dataset.value !== elem.value) {
// retrieve actual value and display in input
elem.value = elem.dataset.value;
}
// just for logging
console.log(`${elem.id}: Actual value ${elem.dataset.value}`)
})
})
})
</script>
</body>
</html>
Ah I think I see the problem in that the JS code is only running after the breakpoint has been breached and it needs to be run straight away as well. Its not working anywhere at the moment if the screen is already less than the breakpoint.
@rpg_digital can you update the script to run and check the breakpoint straight away as the screen may already be below that threshold.
I need to head off to work, so will give this a better look when I return
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
const mediaQueryList = window.matchMedia('(max-width: 600px)');
const clippedInputs = document.querySelectorAll('input.clipped');
mediaQueryList.addEventListener('change', (event) => {
const isMobile = event.target.matches
clippedInputs.forEach(elem => {
if (isMobile) {
// store actual value on dataset
elem.dataset.value = elem.value
elem.value = clipText(elem.value)
}
else if (elem.dataset.value && elem.dataset.value !== elem.value) {
// retrieve actual value and display in input
elem.value = elem.dataset.value;
}
// just for logging
console.log(`${elem.id}: Actual value ${elem.dataset.value}`)
})
})
mediaQueryList.dispatchEvent(new Event('change'));
})
Does the above work for you?
No that does not work if the screen is already at the small size if text is entered manually.
This following is working but may be overkill as I got a little help from you know where.
How disappointing:)
Will have a look in a few hours time
So if I have this right, I needed to add a handler for form input changes as well as screen size changes.
Here is the amended code.
// takes a string and if character length is over 12
// it substitutes the middle characters with an ellipsis ...
function clipText(text) {
if (text.length < 12) return text
return text.slice(0, 5) + '...' + text.slice(-5)
}
// moved out to a separate handler function
function clipTextHandler(input, isMobile) {
if (isMobile) {
// store actual value on dataset
input.dataset.value = input.value
input.value = clipText(input.value)
} else if (input.dataset.value && input.dataset.value !== input.value) {
// retrieve actual value and display in input
input.value = input.dataset.value;
}
}
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
const form = document.querySelector('#my-form')
const mediaQueryList = window.matchMedia('(max-width: 600px)');
const clippedInputs = form.querySelectorAll('input.clipped');
let isMobile = false;
// handle form's input changes
form.addEventListener('change', (event) => {
// input element the change is fired on
const input = event.target;
// check if mobile and input is a clipped element
if (isMobile && input.matches('.clipped')) {
clipTextHandler(input, true);
}
})
// handle screen size changes
mediaQueryList.addEventListener('change', (event) => {
isMobile = event.target.matches;
clippedInputs.forEach((input) => clipTextHandler(input, isMobile))
})
// fire a change event on load
mediaQueryList.dispatchEvent(new Event('change'));
})
Codepen from post#17 has been updated.
For reference:
Hopefully this works, seems to my end
edit: need to fix swapping actual with clipped on edit
You missed out returning the input to its initial state when edited.
Look at my last codepen to see the difference:)
Been a long day Paul, I see what you are saying. onFocus, onBlur etc. ok.
It’s late hear now, and I am about to drop, so will have to come back to this tomorrow.