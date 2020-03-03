Redirecting to Stripe

Im not sure if someone can assist here. I am following a basic example at

stripe.com Checkout for One-time Payments | Stripe Checkout Online payment processing for internet businesses. Stripe is a suite of payment APIs that powers commerce for businesses of all sizes.

I have created the HTML and added the code as below including the Javascript as required

<!DOCTYPE html> <script src="https://js.stripe.com/v3/"></script> <html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml"> <head runat="server"> <title></title> </head> <body> <form id="form1" runat="server"> <button onclick="checkout()">Check Out</button> </form> </body> </html> <script type="text/javascript"> function checkout() { var stripe = Stripe('pk_test_KEY'); stripe.redirectToCheckout({ // Make the id field from the Checkout Session creation API response // available to this file, so you can provide it as parameter here // instead of the {{CHECKOUT_SESSION_ID}} placeholder. sessionId: '123456789' }).then(function (result) { // If `redirectToCheckout` fails due to a browser or network // error, display the localized error message to your customer // using `result.error.message`. }); } </script>

When i click the button it doesnt redirect to the payment gateway page. What am i missing?