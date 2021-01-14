Redirecting https://domain1.com to https://domain2.com

I have a redirect question. My client has a domain they have used for years. They don’t have a bunch of backlinks pointing to it, but enough that we don’t want to lose them. Not to mention everything is indexed using this original domain ( domain1.com ). Now they have a shorter, cleaner domain they want to be their main domain. There is obviously no problem redirecting domain1.com to domain2.com but some of the links are https://domain1.com which since it has the https it will not redirect properly.

If I forward through the DNS It goes to a “This site can’t be reached” error page.

If I set up a redirect through the hosting Cpanel I get

Misdirected Request: The client needs a new connection for this request as the requested host name does not match the Server Name Indication (SNI) in use for this connection.

I have spoken with several people at godaddy and they have told me there is no way to redirect a “https” link to another page which seems odd. I have tried doing a forward through the DNS as well as a redirect through the cpanel.

I’m wondering if I can just have some sort of redirect on the home page using javascript or something to redirect that way?

Any suggestions.