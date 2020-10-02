Redirecting external product feature image to an external site in new tab - wordpress

hi have a WordPress woocommerce site…
i want to redirect the featured image of the product to an external website without going to the product page.
i achieved that by using this code in function file
**<?php // Do not include this if already open!**
**/****
** * Code goes in theme functions.php.**
** */**
**add_action( 'template_redirect', 'redirect_external_products' );**
**function redirect_external_products() {**
** global $post;**
** if ( is_singular( 'product' ) && ! empty( $post ) && ( $product = wc_get_product( $post ) ) && $product->is_type( 'external' ) ) {**
** wp_redirect( $product->get_product_url() );**
** exit;**
** }**
**}**
The problem is that it redirects in the same tab…i want it to redirect to a new tab
How can i achieve it…please help