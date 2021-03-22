Redirecting backlinks to new domain

We migrated to a new domain, but we have a bunch of old backlinks pointing to our old domain. We still control the old domain, but currently just have wildcard set up in the DNS settings to redirect all traffic to the new domain. So my question is when someone searches for the old domain using https it doesn’t redirect. So old-domain.com and http://old-domain.com both redirect to https://new-domain.com , but not https://old-domain.com .

What do I need to do to have https://old-domain.com redirect to https://new-domain.com ?