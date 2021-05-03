Redirect to the receipt file

This line

ckguitarz: ckguitarz: echo "<center>";echo "Receiptno is $receiptno";echo "<br />"; // doesn't work

that you comment as “not working”, is working correctly, but perhaps not doing what you want it to do. All that is contained in that variable is the text string “receiptno”, because that’s what you set it to here:

$receiptno = "receiptno";

I suspect what you really wanted to do is to get the receipt number from the query on the line before, in which case it’s more likely that you need to do something like:

$row = $mysqli->fetch_assoc(); $receiptno = $row['receiptno'];

After you’ve executed a SELECT query, you need to fetch the results. As you’ll only have one result here, there’s no need for anything more than that single line, which will retrieve the first row and stick it in the $row array. You can then use it. If you’re retrieving more than one row, then you’ll need to use other techniques.

In your next query:

$sql = " UPDATE numberstbl SET $receiptno = $receiptno + 1 where id=$id ";

I notice that you create the query, but you don’t actually execute it anywhere. So the receipt number hasn’t been updated, but your code displays the “success” message regardless of that. You need to call $mysqli->query() with that query string* and then look at the return to see whether it worked or not, then you can decide whether to display the success message or not.

I see in that query you also use a variable called $id , but I can’t see where that comes from. That may also be causing you a problem.