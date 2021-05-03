redirect to the receipt file

Umm yeah, lots and lots of issues here. Here are some basic things to know…

First of all, when you write an echo line, it is going to print the text where you have the echo line. Meaning, in your script you are writing lines like “reciptno has been updated successfully” before you even start your DOCTYPE. You can run PHP code before the start of the document (it is quite common) but you should be writing your echos out in the body of the document after the DOCTYPE, head etc have been shown.

For your form elements, they should be inside a form element. Right now I see a bunch of input elements, selects etc, but none of them are contained in a <form> element. Maybe take a look at how forms are put together. That form element is also going to pass those values entered into the form into your receipt page. For a quick tutorial on forms you can check out… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNcJuPIZ2WE (Make sure your method is POST)

In your second example of code, you define a variable like $tenant=$_POST['tenant']; and then like 7 lines down, you redefine that variable instead setting it to 'tenant' . This is wiping out the variables previous value. You should not redefine variables like this.

I see you are querying for all records in paytbl, then looping through them all updating each with the same values in your loop. Did you really want to do this? I don’t think you want to be updating all your records to have the same rentpaid, datepaid, paidsum values, right? You probably want to query for a specific row in the table and update only that row.