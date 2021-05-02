Hi, a little prob with code. I have a payment program and want to follow with the receipt. The following

code is the receipt.

I’ve tried to redirect to the receipt file after payment. I have yet to achieve that. I want the receipt# on the receipt. I swear, I’m trying I need to send 3 variables to the receipt program, you’re probably laughing thinking how simple this is

I’ve poured thru the manuals & forums and the discussions are far past my little efforts. Pointers, anything?

the code:

<?php echo "<center>";echo date('m/d/y');echo "<br />"; // Include config file require_once "getprerentdb.php"; //MySqli Select Query $results = $mysqli->query("SELECT * FROM numberstbl"); $receiptno = "receiptno"; $sql = " UPDATE numberstbl SET $receiptno = $receiptno + 1 where id=$id "; echo "receiptno has been updated successfully !"; echo "<center>";echo "Receiptno is $receiptno";echo "<br />"; // doesn't work $tenant=$_POST['tenant']; $rentpaid=$_POST['rentpaid']; $rentdue=$_POST['rentdue']; ?> <!DOCTYPE html><html> <head> <title>rent receipt</title> </head> <body><center><font size=+1> <img src="apt-pic.jpg" alt="apartment" height=250 width=800><br> For:<SELECT name="options"> <option value="#990033" style="background-color: Violet;">Rent payment</option> <option value="#003300" style="background-color: Aquamarine;">Background Check</option> <option value="#6600cc" style="background-color: Pink;">Security Deposit Payment</option> <option value="#003300" style="background-color: Aquamarine;">Damages Payment</option> <option value="#990033" style="background-color: Violet;">Late Charges Payment</option> <option value="#003300" style="background-color: Aquamarine;">Court Costs Payment</option> <option value="#6600cc" style="background-color: Pink;">NSF Payment</option> <option value="#990033" style="background-color: Violet;"> </option> </SELECT><br> <input type="text" size = 25 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4AAFF;" name="Name" value="Business Name"> <input type="text" size = 25 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4D4FF;" name="Addy1" value="Business address"> <input type="text" size = 25 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4AAFF;" name="Addy2" value="City, State, Zip"> <TABLE BORDER="0" CELLPADDING="12" CELLSPACING="5" > <TD> <TABLE BORDER="30" CELLPADDING="12" CELLSPACING="5"> <td> <input type='text' size = 30 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: #D4AAFF;" name="from" value="<?php echo( htmlspecialchars($row['tenant'] ) ); ?>" /></td> <td><input type='text' size = 10 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: D4D4FF;" name="amt" value="$ <?php echo( htmlspecialchars($row['rentpaid'] ) ); ?>" /></td> <td><input type='text' size = 10 STYLE="color: #000000; background-color: D4D4FF;" name="due" value="$ <?php echo( htmlspecialchars($row['rentdue'] ) ); ?>" /></td> <tr> <td><input type="text" size="25" name="sign" value="Sign here" STYLE="color: #000000; font-weight: bold; background-color: #ffccff;" onFocus="this.value=''"></td> <td colspan=2 align="center"><input type="text" size=15 name="thanks" readonly value="We Thank You:" STYLE="color: #000000; font-weight: bold; background-color: #ffccff;" onFocus="this.value=''"></td> </tr></table> </b></body></html>

05/02/21

receiptno has been updated successfully !

Receiptno is receiptno

the payment (from a form) code: