Redirect (Page Visibility API)

Ok well at some point you need to be able to have a start time. So whenever you think that should start, you need to have something start the time. Otherwise how would you know the duration? So as your website begins running in the background, start the timer or at least record the current timestamp. You can do this with the Date object getTime() method. Then on the visibility state change back to visible, take a snapshot of the current timestamp and subtract.

document.addEventListener("visibilitychange", function() { if (document.visibilityState === 'visible') { let currentDate = new Date(); let duration = currentDate.getTime() - startTime; //<--- startTime created before and is global if ((duration > 0) && (duration <= 5000)) { window.location.href = "http://example.com/page1.html"; } else if ((duration > 5000) && (duration <= 10000)) { window.location.href = "http://example.com/page2.html"; } else { window.location.href = "http://example.com/page3.html"; } } });

This is just off the top of my head, so may need tweaking, but I am sure you get the idea.