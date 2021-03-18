Redirect (Page Visibility API)

Hello ,
so what i want is when my website is loading in the background and the user goes to it for example after 5s it redirect to PAGE 1.
if the user goes to my website after 1 hour it redirect to Page2.
Cheers,
With the page visibility API, just start a timer when the user visibilityState changes to hidden. When they come back, another event will cause the visibilityState to change to visible and take the difference of the two times. Based on the time duration, you can set the window.location.href to whatever page you want.
Should be pretty easy to get started.