Redirect or Full screen modal?

Well often I find that the separate page is going to be better for SEO if that is what you are aiming to do. This is because Google will treat the second page as a whole other search result. Often when you build a modal, anything that is SEO related is going to be contributed to the page that the modal is on (because the modal is part of the page).

The separate page allows you to have two search results, each which can be custom tailored with their own keywords, summaries etc.

However, if you are looking for usability for the user and are just using this whole thing to allow them to make a simple decision, a modal might be easier for them to understand since they don’t need to load another page. You load the page (which will load the modal assets in the background too) and then simply show them the modal when required. They instantly see the modal, make their choice and off they go into some other website flow.

We should always strive for making it easy for the user to navigate and make choices. If your goal is to attract more attention from SEO efforts, the second page may actually serve you better.