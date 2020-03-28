For Redirect issue i used below code
Redirect 301 /old-url https://yourdomain.com/new-url
Redirect 301 /write-for-us-2/ https://share-ask.com/write-for-us
Do you have a question about this?
ya for Redirect issue
And what is the question or issue that you have?
Its
https://share-ask.com/write-for-us-2/ not redirecting to correct url
https://share-ask.com/write-for-us
It redirects when I tried it.
Thanks
How i can view noncahed VIEW as it takes time to get original version
Use
cURL on the command line - it doesn’t have cache.
curl -I https://mydomain.com/write-for-us-2/
-I means do a
HEAD request, so you’ll only see the headers, not the actual page.
When the redirect is set up correctly you’ll see something like
HTTP/1.1 301 Move Permanently
Location: https://share-ask.com/write-for-us
There may be more lines, but those don’t matter, the above two matter; if those are there then you’re fine.