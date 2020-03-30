Redirect issue i used below code

Use cURL on the command line - it doesn’t have cache.

curl -I https://mydomain.com/write-for-us-2/

-I means do a HEAD request, so you’ll only see the headers, not the actual page.

When the redirect is set up correctly you’ll see something like

HTTP/1.1 301 Move Permanently Location: https://share-ask.com/write-for-us

There may be more lines, but those don’t matter, the above two matter; if those are there then you’re fine.