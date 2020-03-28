Redirect issue i used below code

#1

For Redirect issue i used below code

Redirect 301 /old-url https://yourdomain.com/new-url
Redirect 301 /write-for-us-2/ https://share-ask.com/write-for-us
#2
#3

Do you have a question about this?

#4

ya for Redirect issue

#5

And what is the question or issue that you have?

#6

Its https://share-ask.com/write-for-us-2/ not redirecting to correct url https://share-ask.com/write-for-us

#7
#8

It redirects when I tried it.

2 Likes
#9

Thanks

How i can view noncahed VIEW as it takes time to get original version

#11

Use cURL on the command line - it doesn’t have cache.

curl -I https://mydomain.com/write-for-us-2/

-I means do a HEAD request, so you’ll only see the headers, not the actual page.
When the redirect is set up correctly you’ll see something like

HTTP/1.1 301 Move Permanently
Location: https://share-ask.com/write-for-us

There may be more lines, but those don’t matter, the above two matter; if those are there then you’re fine.

2 Likes