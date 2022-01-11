Redirect issue - how to identify cause

Hi everyone

I have a site running on shared apache hosting.

it has worked with no problems for about 2 years with no changes to the htaccess file.

Suddenly I am seeing this error a lot in the logs and pages are sometimes failing to load:

“exceeded the limit of 10 internal redirects due to probable configuration error. Use ‘LimitInternalRecursion’ to increase the limit if necessary. Use ‘LogLevel debug’ to get a backtrace”

However the hosting company are not willing to enable debug even for a short time to help me see the issue causing the redirect.

It feels like when the error happens sometimes the error gets cached and only flushing the cache will fix it.

Is there anything else I can do to help pinpoint the issue? I am just guessing really without being able to see the redirects in more detail.

Thank you

Matt