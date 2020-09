Hi there,

I am trying to redirect a page that is using http to a https version.

I have tried this in my htaccess file, but it’s not redirecting.

Redirect http://www.website.co.uk/listing/creative-competition-win-anisha-accidental-detective-books-and-a-chemistry-set/ https://www.website.co.uk/listing/creative-competition-win-anisha-accidental-detective-books-and-a-chemistry-set/

Can anyone tell me what I have wrong?

Thanks!