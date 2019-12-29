Hi
i am kinda lost at how to Redirect from 2 buttons
to the same page but to show both website link or demo link
when the buttons are clicked on and been Redirected
so i got those buttons that works fine
<a class="btn btn-info" href="<?php echo $row["siteurl"]; ?>pages/red.php?url=<?php echo $list['id']; ?>/<?php echo $list['Website']; ?>" role="button"><strong>Go to <?php echo $list["name"]; ?></strong></a>
<a class="btn btn-success" href="<?php echo $row["siteurl"]; ?>pages/red.php?url=<?php echo $list['id']; ?>/<?php echo $list['demo']; ?>/" role="button"><strong>Check <?php echo $list["name"]; ?> Demo Link</strong></a></center>
this is where i get them to Redirect so i need this to show either demo or website link
<?php
if (isset($_GET['url'])) {
$url = ($_GET['url']);
$sql = "SELECT * FROM links WHERE id='$url' AND approved='1' LIMIT 1";
$result = mysqli_query($link, $sql);
if( $result )
while($userz = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
?>
<strong>You are being redirected to an external site.</strong>
You will be redirected to <?php echo $userz['name']; ?>
You are going to <?php echo $userz['Website']; ?>
like to show demo here also but when only demo is clicked <?php echo $userz['demo']; ?>
in <a id="timer">30</a> Seconds
<strong>Please note that <?php echo $row['title']; ?> is not responsible for the content of the external site.</strong>
</tr>
</table>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<?php } } ?>