Redirect entire site from http to https, EXCEPT certain directories?

Man, I have tried everything I can think of and I have scoured the internet looking for an answer. I recently upgraded our server to SSL and so needed a way to redirect all standard http requests to https. I found a simple solution for this, and it works fine. However, we have several legacy IoT devices that no longer work because their config and firmware update directories are also being directed to https, so they can’t see them!

I used code below (.htacess file) originally to do the redirect of the entire site from http to https. It uses the typical (.*) for redirecting everything. I tried various paths and such to try to exclude certain directories and I could never get it to work.

RewriteEngine On RewriteCond %{HTTPS} off RewriteRule (.*) https://%{HTTP_HOST}%{REQUEST_URI} [R=301,L]

I need all files contained in the directories root/config and root/firmware to be visible from http and not redirected to https. ie:

http://www.mywebsite.com/config/7u231.inf

http://www.mywebsite.com/firmware/7u231.bin

Can someone PLEASE tell me how to make the condition for redirecting the entire site, but excluding certain directories?

Thank you!