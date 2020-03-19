Redirect all sub-pages with .htaccess not working

Hello again experts.

I am really struggling to get my head around what should apparently be a simple rewrite.

All mobile/tablet users clicking on www.thealexandertechnique.co.uk get successfully redirected to https://mobile.thealexandertechnique.co.uk

The same users clicking on i.e. www.thealexandertechnique.co.uk/costs.html don’t get redirected. This is driving me nuts and I’ve tried what seems like a zillion suggestions from different websites.

This is the relevant bit of my current .htaccess file. I can post the whole thing if it helps.

RewriteEngine on RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^www\.thealexandertechnique\.co\.uk\.*$ RewriteRule ^ https://www.mobile.thealexandertechnique.co.uk

Any and all suggestions and explanations gratefully received.

And, yes I know I should be making the main site responsive however, I have also being trying and failing with that too. The sidebar really screws things up.

Once I can get the above working if indeed it’s actually possible, I’ll be seeking help with the responsiveness.