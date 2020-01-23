Redirect all sub-pages with .htaccess not working

Hello again experts.
I am really struggling to get my head around what should apparently be a simple rewrite.
All mobile/tablet users clicking on www.thealexandertechnique.co.uk get successfully redirected to https://mobile.thealexandertechnique.co.uk
The same users clicking on i.e. www.thealexandertechnique.co.uk/costs.html don’t get redirected. This is driving me nuts and I’ve tried what seems like a zillion suggestions from different websites.
This is the relevant bit of my current .htaccess file. I can post the whole thing if it helps.
RewriteEngine on
RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^www\.thealexandertechnique\.co\.uk\.*$
RewriteRule ^ https://www.mobile.thealexandertechnique.co.uk
Any and all suggestions and explanations gratefully received.
And, yes I know I should be making the main site responsive however, I have also being trying and failing with that too. The sidebar really screws things up.
Once I can get the above working if indeed it’s actually possible, I’ll be seeking help with the responsiveness.