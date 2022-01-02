Redirect a website

Hello,
Is it possible to redirect a web site without an Apache web server? I have a web site and when I entered the domain name in the browser, then it forwarded to my old web site!
I checked my Virtual Host config file, but I can’t find anything wrong:
<VirtualHost *:80>
ServerAdmin root@localhost
ServerName www.example2.com
ServerAlias www.example2.com
DocumentRoot /var/www/wp
ErrorLog /var/log/httpd/wordpress_error.log
CustomLog /var/log/httpd/wordpress_access.log common
RewriteEngine on
RewriteCond %{SERVER_NAME} =example2.com [OR]
RewriteCond %{SERVER_NAME} =www.example2.com [OR]
RewriteRule ^ https://%{SERVER_NAME}%{REQUEST_URI} [END,NE,R=permanent]
Redirect permanent / https://www.example2.com
TraceEnable off
ServerSignature Off
# SSL
SSLCipherSuite ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305:ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305:DHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:DHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384
SSLHonorCipherOrder on
SSLCompression off
SSLSessionTickets off
</VirtualHost>
<Directory "/var/www/wp">
# Options -Indexes +FollowSymLinks
Options -Indexes
AllowOverride All
Require all granted
</Directory>
When I enter example2.com in my browser, then it forwarded to my old web site (example1.com). Which part of the system must be examined? My Linux server is just a web server and not have any DNS service.
I did an Apache test too:
# httpd -S
[Tue Sep 28 19:12:20.306653 2021] [so:warn] [pid 972821:tid 132710422649152] AH01574: module deflate_module is already loaded, skipping
[Tue Sep 28 19:12:20.306861 2021] [so:warn] [pid 972821:tid 132710422649152] AH01574: module headers_module is already loaded, skipping
VirtualHost configuration:
*:443 www.example2.com (/etc/httpd/conf.d/ssl.conf:40)
*:80 www.example2.com (/etc/httpd/conf.d/wp.conf:1)
ServerRoot: "/etc/httpd"
Main DocumentRoot: "/var/www/wordpress"
Main ErrorLog: "/etc/httpd/logs/error_log"
Mutex rewrite-map: using_defaults
Mutex ssl-stapling-refresh: using_defaults
Mutex authdigest-client: using_defaults
Mutex lua-ivm-shm: using_defaults
Mutex fcgid-proctbl: using_defaults
Mutex ssl-stapling: using_defaults
Mutex proxy: using_defaults
Mutex authn-socache: using_defaults
Mutex ssl-cache: using_defaults
Mutex default: dir="/etc/httpd/run/" mechanism=default
Mutex cache-socache: using_defaults
Mutex fcgid-pipe: using_defaults
Mutex authdigest-opaque: using_defaults
Mutex watchdog-callback: using_defaults
Mutex proxy-balancer-shm: using_defaults
PidFile: "/etc/httpd/run/httpd.pid"
Define: DUMP_VHOSTS
Define: DUMP_RUN_CFG
Define: MODSEC_2.5
Define: MODSEC_2.9
User: name="apache" id=48
Group: name="apache" id=48
I also check the DNS of the old and new domain name with the https://dnschecker.org/:
Example1:
Type Domain Name TTL Address
A Example1 120 1.2.3.4
AAAA
Sorry no record found!
CNAME
Sorry no record found!
MX
Sorry no record found!
NS
Type Domain Name TTL Canonical Name
NS Example1 3600 win-noXXXXXXXXX.
SOA
Type Domain Name TTL Primary NS Responsible Email
SOA Example1 3600 win-noXXXXXXXXX. hostmaster.
Example2:
Type Domain Name TTL Address
A Example2 3600 1.2.3.4
AAAA
Sorry no record found!
CNAME
Sorry no record found!
MX
Sorry no record found!
NS
Type Domain Name TTL Canonical Name
NS Example2 3600 win-noXXXXXXXXX.
SOA
Type Domain Name TTL Primary NS Responsible Email
SOA Example2 3600 win-noXXXXXXXXX. hostmaster.
What is wrong?
Thank you.