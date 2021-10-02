Redirect a website

Hello,

Is it possible to redirect a web site without an Apache web server? I have a web site and when I entered the domain name in the browser, then it forwarded to my old web site!

I checked my Virtual Host config file, but I can’t find anything wrong:

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerAdmin root@localhost ServerName www.example2.com ServerAlias www.example2.com DocumentRoot /var/www/wp ErrorLog /var/log/httpd/wordpress_error.log CustomLog /var/log/httpd/wordpress_access.log common RewriteEngine on RewriteCond %{SERVER_NAME} =example2.com [OR] RewriteCond %{SERVER_NAME} =www.example2.com [OR] RewriteRule ^ https://%{SERVER_NAME}%{REQUEST_URI} [END,NE,R=permanent] Redirect permanent / https://www.example2.com TraceEnable off ServerSignature Off # SSL SSLCipherSuite ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305:ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305:DHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:DHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384 SSLHonorCipherOrder on SSLCompression off SSLSessionTickets off </VirtualHost> <Directory "/var/www/wp"> # Options -Indexes +FollowSymLinks Options -Indexes AllowOverride All Require all granted </Directory>

When I enter example2.com in my browser, then it forwarded to my old web site (example1.com). Which part of the system must be examined? My Linux server is just a web server and not have any DNS service.

I did an Apache test too:

# httpd -S [Tue Sep 28 19:12:20.306653 2021] [so:warn] [pid 972821:tid 132710422649152] AH01574: module deflate_module is already loaded, skipping [Tue Sep 28 19:12:20.306861 2021] [so:warn] [pid 972821:tid 132710422649152] AH01574: module headers_module is already loaded, skipping VirtualHost configuration: *:443 www.example2.com (/etc/httpd/conf.d/ssl.conf:40) *:80 www.example2.com (/etc/httpd/conf.d/wp.conf:1) ServerRoot: "/etc/httpd" Main DocumentRoot: "/var/www/wordpress" Main ErrorLog: "/etc/httpd/logs/error_log" Mutex rewrite-map: using_defaults Mutex ssl-stapling-refresh: using_defaults Mutex authdigest-client: using_defaults Mutex lua-ivm-shm: using_defaults Mutex fcgid-proctbl: using_defaults Mutex ssl-stapling: using_defaults Mutex proxy: using_defaults Mutex authn-socache: using_defaults Mutex ssl-cache: using_defaults Mutex default: dir="/etc/httpd/run/" mechanism=default Mutex cache-socache: using_defaults Mutex fcgid-pipe: using_defaults Mutex authdigest-opaque: using_defaults Mutex watchdog-callback: using_defaults Mutex proxy-balancer-shm: using_defaults PidFile: "/etc/httpd/run/httpd.pid" Define: DUMP_VHOSTS Define: DUMP_RUN_CFG Define: MODSEC_2.5 Define: MODSEC_2.9 User: name="apache" id=48 Group: name="apache" id=48

I also check the DNS of the old and new domain name with the https://dnschecker.org/:

Example1: Type Domain Name TTL Address A Example1 120 1.2.3.4 AAAA Sorry no record found! CNAME Sorry no record found! MX Sorry no record found! NS Type Domain Name TTL Canonical Name NS Example1 3600 win-noXXXXXXXXX. SOA Type Domain Name TTL Primary NS Responsible Email SOA Example1 3600 win-noXXXXXXXXX. hostmaster. Example2: Type Domain Name TTL Address A Example2 3600 1.2.3.4 AAAA Sorry no record found! CNAME Sorry no record found! MX Sorry no record found! NS Type Domain Name TTL Canonical Name NS Example2 3600 win-noXXXXXXXXX. SOA Type Domain Name TTL Primary NS Responsible Email SOA Example2 3600 win-noXXXXXXXXX. hostmaster.

What is wrong?

Thank you.